The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion has not played singles since losing in the Australian Open first round in January to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

After Melbourne he underwent hip resurfacing surgery in a bid to salvage his career, and after a foray in doubles and mixed doubles, he is finally ready to resume singles action.

The draw ceremony at Cincinnati will be held on Friday, with the main draw set to begin on Sunday, and Murray believes he is now ready.

"That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo," Murray said in a brief post on Facebook.

Murray triumphed at Queen's Club this year alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the doubles, then played mixed doubles with Serena Williams and doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old will now be hoping that he does not look back as he begins his long-awaited comeback in singles ahead of the US Open.

The final Grand Slam of the year gets underway at Flushing Meadows on Monday 26 August.