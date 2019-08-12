It took Gasquet one hour and 36 minutes to round off his win - his first in seven years against the Brit, and his fourth in 12 meetings.

The three-time Grand Slam champion looked tentative from the off, double-faulting on his serve to give the Frenchman a head start.

But he fought bravely, and looked to be moving reasonably well after the hip surgery he underwent at the start of the year, which threatened to end his career.

Video - Andy Murray explains how he recovered after nightmare injury and why he wasn’t ready for Wimbledon 02:12

Since recovering from the operation, he has competed in doubles, winning Queen's with Feliciano Lopez, whom he will partner this week, who was in his player box today alongside Nick Kyrgios.

Gasquet moves into the second round to face fourth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.