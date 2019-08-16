Getty Images
Venus Williams requests coffee in the middle of Donna Vekic match
Venus Williams requested coffee from her coach in the middle of match at the Cincinnati Masters in a surprise move.
The 39-year-old American made the request as she faced off against Croatian athlete Donna Vekic.
The strategy might have helped her over the line, as Vekic won the first set 6-2, before Williams stormed back to a 2-6 6-3 6-3 victory.
During a changeover in her game on Thursday, Williams requested a drink before her coach had chance to sit down, saying, "Coffee."
Her coach first had some tactical observations, saying: "Play behind her a little cross-court... Stay patient with your top-spin forehand... Use your kick serve a little more," before ultimately acquiescing: ""You got this...I'll get you coffee."