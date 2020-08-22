Andy Murray beats Frances Tiafoe to reach second round of Cincinnati Open

Andy Murray defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 3-6 6-1 at the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

The Scot, continuing his comeback from major hip surgery after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, took the first set 7-6.

The 22-year-old American fought back in the second set 6-3 to level the scores going into the decider.

Murray then fought back to crush his less experienced challenger 6-1 as he prepares for the US Open.

A host of dropouts have left only a handful of top seeds set to stay and compete in America's biggest tennis event of the year.

