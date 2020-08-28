Djokovic is now unbeaten in all 22 of his tour level matches in 2020 and will look to win his third title of the year, which has seen the tennis calendar greatly disturbed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serb did not have things his own way, losing the first set 6-4 against the Spaniard before levelling the match to force a decider.

Bautista Agut took an early advantage in the final set, breaking to go 2-1 up but Djokovic turned it on, winning some lengthy rallies and forcing errors from his opponent to go 5-2 up.

With the match seemingly in the bag, however, Djokovic let some unforced errors slip into his game, allowing Bautista Agut to rattle off four straight games and get the chance to serve for the match.

It was there that Djokovic, clearly struggling physically, summoned up some strength to break back and force a tie-breaker, which he won 7-0.

Djokovic faces Milos Raonic in the final after the big-serving Canadian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 6-3.

Raonic has enjoyed a comeback year after a series of seasons were interrupted by injuries and will be looking to avenge his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Djokovic.

