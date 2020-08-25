Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Johanna Konta advance at Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot at the Western & Southern Open

There were straight-set wins for Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Johanna Konta on Tuesday in the Western & Southern Open.

Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic dropped just six games when beating Tennys Sandgren 6-2 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will meet eight seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight after the duo overcame Aljaz Bedene and Karen Khachanov respectively.

There were two upsets as sixth seed Matteo Berrettini fell 6-3 7-6(4) to American Reilly Opelka, while seventh seed David Goffin was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-4 by Jan-Lennard Struff.

In the women’s draw, 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka made light work of Dayana Yastremska, beating the Ukrainian 6-3 6-1.

British No 1 Konta continued her impressive run, beating Vera Zvonareva 6-4 6-2 a day after dropping just two games against Kirsten Flipkens.

Jessica Pegula stunned fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 2-6 6-3, while Victoria Azarenka advanced in straight sets against Alize Cornet.

