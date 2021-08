A furious Daniil Medvedev kicked a camera lens after a nasty collision at the back of the court during his defeat to Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati.

The shocking incident occurred during the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Rublev at the Western and Southern Open - one of the warm-up events for the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open.

As Medvedev raced behind the baseline to retrieve a groundstroke, he suffered a wince-inducing contact with the camera, which knocked it to the ground. After checking that the camera operator was okay and bumping fists with him, the Russian expressed his anger at the umpire.

With the official having charged down onto court from his chair to check everyone was okay, Medvedev let rip with his frustration at the collision as he remonstrated for several minutes.

The fiery Russian kicked the lens in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand" in the incident. He then demanded that the camera be removed, with the umpire having to calm him down and insist that he could not make such a decision mid-match.

"You really want to keep it? Take it away!" Medvedev yelled at the umpire.

I almost broke my hand! Take it away! Take it away! I almost broke my hand! You don't care about players? You don't care?

The world number two proceeded to take a medical timeout to check on the condition of his hand, but returned to play out the match in what turned out to be a defeat.

The incident did appear to have a bearing on the match as the momentum shifted and Rublev subsequently claimed his maiden win over his countryman.

Medvedev is considered one of the favourites for the upcoming US Open, particularly given the recent spate of high-profile withdrawals with Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer among the stars to have already pulled out

