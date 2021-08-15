Andy Murray is focusing on short-term planning as he continues his return to top-flight tennis.

The Brit has had a torrid time with injuries, and was forced to pull out of the singles at the Tokyo Olympics due to a setback.

He has been working hard on the practice courts, and will be back in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Murray’s aim is to be competitive at the final major of the year at the US Open, but is not thinking too far ahead.

“I try to focus on the short term, as it's been very difficult to plan medium and longer-term targets because of various issues that I have had this year,” Murray said. “I just need to take things very much each week at a time now and give all my energy to each match and each event that I play and see where I am at the end of the US Open.”

Reflecting on having to pull out of the singles at Tokyo 2020, Murray said: “It was hard and frustrating to have to miss the opportunity to play in another big event again.

“It was tough because I obviously felt like I had built up some sort of momentum during Wimbledon.

Since then I have been back and practising and building up. I arrived nice and early on the Monday and have just been preparing since.

The 34-year-old Murray has played only eight singles matches on the ATP Tour this year, with four wins and four losses to his name.

