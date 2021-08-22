Alexander Zverev made light work of Andrey Rublev in the Cincinnati Open final, winning 6-2 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Rublev had made his way past Daniil Medvedev on Saturday in an ill-tempered match, while Germany’s Zverev had also pulled off a comeback of his own in his semi-final, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas over three sets.

Third-seed Zverev was in no mood to hold back as he raced into an early lead over his Russian opponent, winning the first frame 6-2 as he looked to carry on his Olympic medal-winning form ahead of the US Open.

Rublev struggled to hold back his opponent with a far less dominant service game and particular struggles on his second serve.

Zverev refused to let up and moved into a 5-1 lead and, while Rublev put up a brief last stand of resistance to break his opponent for the first time to move the second set to 5-3, Zverev pushed on for victory.

