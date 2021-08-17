Andy Murray is into the second round of the Western & Southern Open after a 6-4, 6-4 win under the lights against Richard Gasquet.

In Murray's first match since featuring in doubles action at the Tokyo Olympics, the Scot put in a convincing display against his French opponent in the rain-delayed match by slamming down 14 aces and producing 38 winners.

The former British number one will face either Hurbert Hurkacz or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

The 34-year-old, who won the ATP 1000 event in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, was pleased with his overall performance and fitness levels.

"I thought I did well," he said afterwards.

"I think I moved pretty well for my first singles match in a while on the hard courts, certainly more confident in my movements than I did when I played him here a couple of years ago.

"First singles match I've played since I've had the metal hip put in, so I was a bit apprehensive, and he uses all of the angles on the court really well, makes you move a lot so, you need to move well against him and I did that tonight.

"I served good, lot of free points on my serve and I thought I was taking control of the rallies when I had the opportunity so it was a good match."

Heather Watson, who battled through qualifying to reach the main draw, is also through to the next round after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in just over two hours.

It was not to be a successful day for Dan Evans, who battled hard but fell to a 6-2 4-6 6-3 defeat to number 10 seed Diego Schwartzman.

