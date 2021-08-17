Tennis

Tennis video - 'Certainly more confident in my movements' - Andy Murray on his form after hip surgery

"I thought I did well, I think I moved pretty well for my first singles match in a while on the hard courts, certainly more confident in my movements than I did when I played him here a couple of years ago. First singles match I've played since I've had the metal hip put in, so I was a bit apprehensive, and he uses all of the angles on the court really well, makes you move a lot."

00:00:40, 3 hours ago