Marin Cilic - Emil Ruusuvuori
M. Cilic vs E. Ruusuvuori | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
M. Cilic (14)
E. Ruusuvuori
from 18:30
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking17
- ATP points2130
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking44
- ATP points1001
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Cilic
E. Ruusuvuori
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865