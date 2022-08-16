Marin Cilic - Emil Ruusuvuori

M. Cilic vs E. Ruusuvuori | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
M. Cilic (14)
M. Cilic (14)
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 18:30
Players Overview

Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking17
  • ATP points2130
  • Age33
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points1001
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Cilic

E. Ruusuvuori

