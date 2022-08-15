Albert Ramos - Fabio Fognini
A. Ramos vs F. Fognini | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
A. Ramos
F. Fognini
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlbertRamos
Spain
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1085
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
FabioFognini
Italy
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points756
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
A. Ramos
F. Fognini
