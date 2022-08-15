Borna Coric - Lorenzo Musetti
B. Coric vs L. Musetti | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
B. Coric
L. Musetti
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
BornaCoric
Croatia
- ATP ranking152
- ATP points360
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking33
- ATP points1297
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. Coric
L. Musetti
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865