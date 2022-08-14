Botic van de Zandschulp - Maxime Cressy

B. van de Zandschulp vs M. Cressy | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
from 19:00
Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1462
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1279
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

M. Cressy

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

