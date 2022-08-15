Filip Krajinovic - Daniel Evans

F. Krajinovic vs D. Evans | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
D. Evans
D. Evans
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking46
  • ATP points975
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1520
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

F. Krajinovic

D. Evans

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
7
3
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
5
3
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
7
1
D. Schwartzman (13)
D. Schwartzman (13)
5
0
R. Bautista (15)
R. Bautista (15)
65
0
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
77
0
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

LIVE MATCH: Filip Krajinovic vs Daniel Evans

ATP Cincinnati - 15 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Filip Krajinovic and Daniel Evans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 15 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.