Filip Krajinovic - Daniel Evans
F. Krajinovic vs D. Evans | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
F. Krajinovic
D. Evans
from 23:00
Players Overview
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking46
- ATP points975
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1520
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
F. Krajinovic
D. Evans
