Frances Tiafoe - Sebastian Korda
F. Tiafoe vs S. Korda | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
F. Tiafoe
S. Korda
from 23:00
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1445
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points860
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
