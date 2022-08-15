Henri Laaksonen - Alex De Minaur
H. Laaksonen vs A. De Minaur | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
H. Laaksonen
A. De Minaur
from 23:00
Players Overview
HenriLaaksonen
Switzerland
- ATP ranking102
- ATP points514
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking20
- ATP points1665
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
H. Laaksonen
A. De Minaur
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865