Tennis

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas eases past Diego Schwartzman to claim quarter-final spot in Cincinnati

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 to reach the last eight at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday. The Greek fourth seed never allowed Schwartzman to get comfortable on the Ohio hard court, triumphing in one hour and minutes to take a 3-2 lead in their ATP Head2Head series. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:02:59, an hour ago