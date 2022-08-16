John Isner - Hubert Hurkacz
J. Isner vs H. Hurkacz | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
J. Isner
H. Hurkacz (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points880
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3435
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Isner
H. Hurkacz
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865