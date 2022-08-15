Aslan Karatsev - Brandon Nakashima
A. Karatsev vs B. Nakashima | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
A. Karatsev
B. Nakashima
from 16:00
Players Overview
AslanKaratsev
Russia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1175
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points719
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
A. Karatsev
B. Nakashima
