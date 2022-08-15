Benjamin Bonzi - John Isner

B. Bonzi vs J. Isner | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
J. Isner
J. Isner
from 16:00
Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points919
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1240
  • Age37
  • Height2.08m
  • Weight108kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bonzi

J. Isner

Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

