Casper Ruud - Ben Shelton

C. Ruud vs B. Shelton | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 17.08.2022 | Porsche Court
Not started
C. Ruud (5)
B. Shelton
from 16:00
Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points4865
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Ben-Shelton-headshot
BenShelton
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking229
  • ATP points221
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Ruud

B. Shelton

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

Latest news

ATP Cincinnati

‘I’m hoping there’s a day off!’ - Murray overcomes cramp to beat Wawrinka in gruelling match

17 hours ago

