Casper Ruud - Ben Shelton
C. Ruud vs B. Shelton | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 17.08.2022 | Porsche Court
Not started
C. Ruud (5)
B. Shelton
from 16:00
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points4865
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
BenShelton
United States
- ATP ranking229
- ATP points221
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
