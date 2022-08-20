2022 Cincinnati Masters semi final - Daniil Medvedev takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas
D. Medvedev vs S. Tsitsipas | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 20.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Medvedev (1)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
from 20:00
TIE-BREAK TITAN
Medvedev will fancy his chances of he’s pushed to a TB tonight. The Russian improved to 20-6 in tie-breaks at ATP Masters 1000 events during his win over Taylor Fritz and was asked for his view on his record post-match.
“That’s great, because a tie-break is a funny thing," he said. "We call it a ‘lottery.’ I do think it’s that way a little bit. I remember when I had my crazy run in 2019 [when he reeled of six straight finals], I won a lot of tie-breaks [11] in a row. Then I remember a time in my career when I lost five or six in a row. Now I’ve won a lot again. I just try to do my best, play every point. For sure, you lose some, you win some. But 20-6 is a good record. I’m happy about it.”
Top seed Medvedev into Western & Southern semis after win over Fritz
STEF LAUDS WORLD NO.1
"He’s one of the best. I’m going to have to play my game. Of course, an obstacle like Daniil is never easy, but I’m going to try to stay concentrated, try to approach my game in the most precise, best manner. I’ll let my tennis do the talking, and the rest will present itself if it’s something that I deserve.”
‘An obstacle like Daniil is never easy’ – Tsitsipas braced for difficult Medvedev challenge
H2H
This will be their 10th meeting with Medvedev winning seven of the previous nine encounters.
Image credit: Getty Images
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters semi final between world No.1 Daniil Medvedev and No.4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The players will be on court following the conclusion of the second WTA semi final.
Image credit: Getty Images