Denis Shapovalov - Grigor Dimitrov
D. Shapovalov vs G. Dimitrov | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
D. Shapovalov
G. Dimitrov (16)
16/08
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1560
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1775
- Age31
- Height1.91m
- Weight80kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
D. Shapovalov
G. Dimitrov
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000