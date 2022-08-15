Denis Shapovalov - Grigor Dimitrov

D. Shapovalov vs G. Dimitrov | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
D. Shapovalov
D. Shapovalov
G. Dimitrov (16)
G. Dimitrov (16)
16/08
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1560
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1775
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

D. Shapovalov

G. Dimitrov

Related matches

M. McDonald
M. McDonald
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
14/08
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
from 16:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
D. Schwartzman (13)
D. Schwartzman (13)
from 16:00
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Denis Shapovalov vs Grigor Dimitrov

ATP Cincinnati - 16 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 16 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.