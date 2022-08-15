Emil Ruusuvuori - J.J. Wolf

E. Ruusuvuori vs J. Wolf | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
from 16:00
Players Overview

Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points991
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg
J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points617
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Ruusuvuori

J. Wolf

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

M. McDonald
M. McDonald
0
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
0
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
from 16:00
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
D. Schwartzman (13)
D. Schwartzman (13)
from 16:00
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 16:00
Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

