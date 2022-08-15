Holger Rune - Cameron Norrie
H. Rune vs C. Norrie | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Stadium 3
Not started
H. Rune
C. Norrie (9)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1425
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points2985
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
H. Rune
C. Norrie
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000