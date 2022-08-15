Holger Rune - Cameron Norrie

H. Rune vs C. Norrie | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Stadium 3
Not started
H. Rune
C. Norrie (9)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1425
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points2985
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

H. Rune

C. Norrie

