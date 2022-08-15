Karen Khachanov - Sebastian Korda
K. Khachanov vs S. Korda | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Stadium 3
Not started
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
from 16:00
Players Overview
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1395
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points860
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
K. Khachanov
S. Korda
