Marcos Giron - David Goffin

M. Giron vs D. Goffin | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
M. Giron
M. Giron
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 19:00
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points836
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points745
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Giron

D. Goffin

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs David Goffin

ATP Cincinnati - 15 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Marcos Giron and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.