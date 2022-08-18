Sebastian Korda - John Isner

S. Korda vs J. Isner | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 18.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
J. Isner
J. Isner
from 18:00
Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points860
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking50
  • ATP points880
  • Age37
  • Height2.08m
  • Weight108kg

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

Latest news

ATP Cincinnati

'I felt tight' - Norrie edges all-British battle for first-ever win over ailing Murray

8 hours ago

ATP Cincinnati

‘I’m hoping there’s a day off!’ - Murray overcomes cramp to beat Wawrinka in gruelling match

Yesterday at 07:33

LIVE MATCH: Sebastian Korda vs John Isner

ATP Cincinnati - 18 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Sebastian Korda and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 August 2022.

