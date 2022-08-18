Sebastian Korda - John Isner
S. Korda vs J. Isner | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 18.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
S. Korda
J. Isner
from 18:00
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points860
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points880
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Korda
J. Isner
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865