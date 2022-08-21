2022 Cincinnati Masters final live: Stefanos Tsitsipas meets resurgent Borna Coric
S. Tsitsipas vs B. Coric | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Final | 21.08.2022 | Center Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (4)
60
0
B. Coric
77
1
Advertisement
Ad
TSITSIPAS 6-7 0-1 CORIC
That’s massive. Coric suffers a real lull with an avoidable unforced error and a double fault contributing to a 0-40 situation. Alarm bells ring for the Croatian but he rallies hard just in time, getting plenty of joy preying on that Tsitsipas backhand to save all three and dig out a tough hold from deuce.
SET! - TSITSIPAS 6-7 CORIC
Wow. Tsitsipas completely falls apart as he loses the breaker by a 7-0 scoreline. The Greek started well, but the Croatian ended it stronger.
TIE-BREAK LATEST - CORIC TAKES CHARGE
The No.4 seed opens with a double fault and struggles to recover from there. Coric has all the answers as he rampages into a 6-0 lead at the change of ends.
Image credit: Getty Images
TSITSIPAS 6-6 CORIC
Tie-break time. Borna keeps Stef at arm’s length to give himself a chance of pinching the set.
TSITSIPAS 6-5 CORIC
Stef loses out in the backhand exchange and faces break point. The Greek responds with his fourth ace of the contest and then slaps away a volley before clipping the back of the baseline with a thumping forehand.
TSITSIPAS 5-5 CORIC
That’s loose hitting from Stef. When his backhand miscues, it really does balloon off court. It allows Coric to easily navigate the scoreboard pressure and level once more.
TSITSIPAS 5-4 CORIC
Stef serves and volleys his way through a tricky hold to 30 after Coric had threatened with a couple of scorching backhand winners.
TSITSIPAS 4-4 CORIC
Close call! Coric levels the match but Stefanos will rue a trio of missed BP opportunities in what turns into a long, lung-busting game.
All square and anyone’s set now.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 4-3 CORIC
Lift off for Borna! Tsitsipas suddenly dips from Greek God-mode and gets punished by two return winners off serve and volley attempts to trail 0-40. The No.4 seed saves two break points but then lashes a forehand just wide.
Set on!
TSITSIPAS 4-2 CORIC
Borna was easily broken in his opening service game but since then he’s not really been troubled. Tsitsipas offers little resistance as the Croatian looks to get a foothold in this match.
TSITSIPAS 4-1 CORIC
Impressive. The No.4 seed quickly storms into a 40-0 lead and despite a forehand winner riposte from his opponent, he wastes little time concluding a relatively simple hold to move within sight of taking this opener.
TSITSIPAS 3-1 CORIC
Borna’s on the board! The Croatian was blown away in those first three games but he has reset quickly and chalks up a convincing service game to stay firmly in the hunt.
TSITSIPAS 3-0 CORIC
It doesn’t get much better in terms of starts. The Greek consolidates with a game to 15. He’s lost just two points so far.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 2-0 CORIC
That is quite magnificent. Stef gets a pinch of luck when Coric’s drop shot flicks the net and lands wide, but from there he’s the dominant force in the rallies. A dart to the net and a clinical volley tee up two break points and he converts on the first with a rasping forehand winner.
TSITSIPAS 1-0 CORIC
Rapid. Tsitsipas sends a message that he means business with a slick love hold to kick things off.
21.35
ALMOST SHOW TIME
Great news - there's no rain in Ohio! The players are on court and this final is just moments away.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER
Coric came into the Cincy draw on a protected ranking and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Britain’s Cameron Norrie have all been despatched as the Croatian stormed to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since Shanghai in 2018.
Highlights: Coric storms past Norrie in rain-affected Cincinnati Masters semi-final