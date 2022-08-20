Stefanos Tsitsipas - Borna Coric
S. Tsitsipas vs B. Coric | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Final | 20.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (4)
B. Coric
20/08
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4650
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
BornaCoric
Croatia
- ATP ranking152
- ATP points360
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
B. Coric
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5045
|5
|4865