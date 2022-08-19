2022 Cincinnati Masters quarter final live - Stefanos Tsitsipas faces John Isner
S. Tsitsipas vs J. Isner | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 19.08.2022 | Center Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (4)
4
J. Isner
4
Advertisement
Ad
LOOK AWAY NOW, STEF!
Not much he likes about Cincy then!
TSITSIPAS 4-4 ISNER
Concentration is so important when you are facing Isner. He serves so well you could easily get frustrated and lapse on your own deliveries. It doesn’t happen here as Stef stays focused to reach parity once more.
TSITSIPAS 3-4 ISNER
Shall we just head straight to the tie break? Of course, that’s not possible but it’s hard to see anyone blinking enough to be broken at this juncture.
Too good from Big John once more.
TSITSIPAS 3-3 ISNER
The drop shot works again. The Greek motors to a love hold as spectators began to wonder if the rain will play a part in this match. It may be more likely than a break of serve in this opener…
TSITSIPAS 2-3 ISNER
Copy, paste, repeat. Isner nails some big first serves while the world No.7 retorts with a lovely drop shot. When all is said and done, Isner holds with ease.
TSITSIPAS 2-2 ISNER
No danger there. Isner lashes a brilliant forehand winner to the corner but it comes at 40-0. Stef wastes little time taking the next point and it’s all square once more.
TSITSIPAS 1-2 ISNER
The world No.50 flashes an awkward backhand into the tramlines and offers Tsitsipas a glimmer of a chance at 30-30. It’s not be for the Greek though as the towering American finds that big serve again to maintain the scoreboard advantage.
No real surprise there given that these two met in Cincy back in 2020 with Stef prevailing 7-6 7-6. We could well see more TBs tonight.
TSITSIPAS 1-1 ISNER
It’s clearly a tactic for Stef to drop some disguised shots short at the net to try and expose the American’s lack of movement. He does it again here to rubber-stamp a game to 15 to level matters early doors.
TSITSIPAS 0-1 ISNER
Well, we know what to expect from Isner. He’ll serve big – VERY big. An ace concludes a hold to 15 with Tsitsipas offering one wonderful response with a bewitching drop shot from deep.
MEDVEDEV AWAITS
A clash with the world No.1 will be the reward for the winner of this one after Medvedev saw off the challenge of Fritz.2022 Cincinnati Masters quarter final result: Daniil Medvedev edges out Taylor Fritz
H2H
This is their seventh showdown with Stef leading the match-up 4-2. Indeed, the Greek has won the last four encounters.
Image credit: Getty Images
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Cincinnati quarter final clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner.
Image credit: Getty Images