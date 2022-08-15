Lorenzo Sonego - Ben Shelton
L. Sonego vs B. Shelton | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
L. Sonego
B. Shelton
from 23:00
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points810
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
BenShelton
United States
- ATP ranking229
- ATP points221
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Sonego
B. Shelton
