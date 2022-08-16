Mackenzie McDonald - Carlos Alcaraz

M. McDonald vs C. Alcaraz | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 17.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
C. Alcaraz (3)
C. Alcaraz (3)
17/08
Players Overview

Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking72
  • ATP points666
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5045
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. McDonald

C. Alcaraz

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5045
5
C. Ruud
4865

Latest news

ATP Cincinnati

‘I’m hoping there’s a day off!’ - Murray overcomes cramp to beat Wawrinka in gruelling match

4 hours ago

