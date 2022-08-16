Mackenzie McDonald - Carlos Alcaraz
M. McDonald vs C. Alcaraz | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 17.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
M. McDonald
C. Alcaraz (3)
17/08
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking72
- ATP points666
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5045
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. McDonald
C. Alcaraz
