Mackenzie McDonald - Nikoloz Basilashvili

M. McDonald vs N. Basilashvili | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
from 23:00
Players Overview

Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking72
  • ATP points666
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Nikoloz-Basilashvili-headshot
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
Georgia
  • ATP ranking29
  • ATP points1380
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. McDonald

N. Basilashvili

LIVE MATCH: Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

ATP Cincinnati - 14 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Mackenzie McDonald and Nikoloz Basilashvili live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.