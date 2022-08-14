Mackenzie McDonald - Nikoloz Basilashvili
M. McDonald vs N. Basilashvili | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 14.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. McDonald
N. Basilashvili
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking72
- ATP points666
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
- ATP ranking29
- ATP points1380
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. McDonald
N. Basilashvili
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7875
|2
|6760
|3
|5620
|4
|5035
|5
|5000