Matteo Berrettini - Frances Tiafoe

M. Berrettini vs F. Tiafoe | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Berrettini (12)
M. Berrettini (12)
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
16/08
Players Overview

Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2430
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1506
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Berrettini

F. Tiafoe

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7875
2
A. Zverev
6760
3
R. Nadal
5620
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE MATCH: Matteo Berrettini vs Frances Tiafoe

ATP Cincinnati - 16 August 2022

Follow the ATP Cincinnati Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 16 August 2022.

Find up to date ATP Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

