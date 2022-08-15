Nick Kyrgios - Alejandro Davidovich
N. Kyrgios vs A. Davidovich | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
N. Kyrgios
A. Davidovich
from 23:00
Players Overview
NickKyrgios
Australia
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1385
- Age27
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
- ATP ranking37
- ATP points1210
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
N. Kyrgios
A. Davidovich
