Former British No.1 Greg Rusedski has warned Nick Kyrgios that he will struggle to compete for Grand Slam titles unless he makes himself physically stronger.

The Australian limped out of the Cincinnati Open in a crushing 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands on American Taylor Fritz.

Ad

Kyrgios has enjoyed a successful year in which he made the Wimbledon final, as well as winning the singles and doubles at the Citi Open in Washington.

ATP Montreal 'Disgusting behaviour' - Kyrgios condemns fan after Medvedev row 14/08/2022 AT 20:00

More recently, he reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open, but admitted to being “a bit worn out with everything”, following his last-eight exit against Hubert Hurkacz.

Kyrgios’ efforts in Cincinnati - or perhaps lack of - led to the crowd booing the controversial 27-year-old.

Summing up the match for Amazon Prime Video, Rusedski said, “It did unravel” for Kyrgios.

Speaking of the apparent injury Kyrgios is dealing with, Rusedski went on to say, “You’re worried about the knee physically. It’s a lot easier to do on grass courts than hard courts.”

“You can hear the boos around the stadium. They don’t feel like he gave it his best effort out there and we’re hoping the knee isn’t too serious but he’s got to show more. He’s improved out of sight but physically he’s got to get stronger”, Rusedski said.

Despite struggling on court, Kyrgios was still able to find the energy for yet another x-rated rant at umpire, Renaud Lichtenstein, during his defeat.

Complaining of the digital screens in the arena flickering, Kyrgios made his thoughts on the competition’s “standards” clear for all to see, saying, “The highest level we play in and you guys can’t get something like that right. It’s embarrassing.”

Kyrgios’ next complaint was about crowd members moving during games, as he confronted the umpire with spicier language, as he questioned "people f****** walking around mid-point."

Sometimes you play with them moving, sometimes you don't

Lichtenstein gave Kyrgios a warning and told him to "Stop using the F-word or you will get a penalty every time.”

Rusedski is clear in his analysis that Kyrgios focusing on matters he can control, including his own fitness, are more important than screens and spectators right now. However, with a busy schedule ongoing, there is little time for improvements to be made.

The US Open is well within his sights, but first Kyrgios teams up with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles of the ATP Masters 1000 - with the pair taking on top seeds Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

ATP Montreal Britain's Evans reaches second semi-final of career as Draper bows out 13/08/2022 AT 09:27