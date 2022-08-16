Roberto Bautista - Marcos Giron
R. Bautista vs M. Giron | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
R. Bautista (15)
M. Giron
from 23:00
Players Overview
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1760
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points836
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Bautista
M. Giron
