Tommy Paul - Jenson Brooksby
T. Paul vs J. Brooksby | Cincinnati
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
T. Paul
J. Brooksby
from 23:00
Players Overview
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1330
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1017
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Paul
J. Brooksby
