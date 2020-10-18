Andy Murray has withdrawn from the upcoming ATP tournament in Cologne due to his ongoing hip problems.

The tournament confirmed his absence today via their official draw sheet.

The specific injury is an inflamed psoas muscle, which Murray did not want to aggravate considering his struggles in recent months to get back on the court following hip resurfacing surgery.

"I've been dealing with tendonitis in my left psoas, which has been on and off since the US Open," Murray said in a video he posted on social media. "I've been trying to deal with it in training and in the matches, and unfortunately after my match here this week it's flared up again.

"After playing some points today I decided it was not going to be good enough to play. I'm really sorry."

The former world number one had been drawn to play Serbian world number 166 Danilo Petrovic in round one.

Murray's recent forays into tournaments have ended with first-round losses, to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open and then to Fernando Verdasco in the indoor Cologne event.

His next target is likely to be the Paris Masters, where the main draw begins on November 2.

