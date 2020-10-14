Andy Murray lost in the first round of the Bett1 Hulks Indoors event in Germany, 6-4 6-4, to Fernando Verdasco on Tuesday.

Murray returned to the tour in August having had surgery to save his hip. The three-time Grand Slam beat world number seven Alex Zverev in the Western & Southern Open in New York in August and reached the second round of the US Open, but he suffered a disappointing first-round loss to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open two-and-a-half weeks ago.

After his latest defeat, Murray says he needs to get back to playing his natural game and believes it will come with more matches.

"I need to get back to playing my game on the court, I've kind of gone away from that a little bit," Murray said post-match.

"I'm maybe making a few more mistakes than usual because of that. I need to practise, I need to play matches and physically I need to get better.

"Some things I did a little bit better but overall it was not that much better than the match in Paris."

Fellow Brit Kyle Edmund was also knocked out in the first round, losing 7-5 7-6 (7-1) to South Africa’s Lloyd Harris.

