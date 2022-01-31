Dominic Thiem’s comeback has been delayed by another injury that has seen him withdraw from this week’s Cordoba Open in Argentina.

Former world No. 3 Thiem has not played since suffering a wrist injury in Mallorca in June 2021.

Ad

He has been training in Cordoba, where he was seeded second behind Diego Schwartzman, but will not compete at the clay event.

Australian Open When is the Australian Open draw? Who could Djokovic face? 12/01/2022 AT 13:28

"In the last days, I suffered a minor injury between my knuckles, a little strain of my ligaments,” he said.

“The positive thing is the wrist is perfectly fine, but I'm suffering pain in my hand and also lacking practice, so I have to pull out.

"I'm very sad, but I'm going to come back once I'm 100 per cent fit, and thank you so much for the great and warm welcome I had here in Cordoba."

'No disrespect to Djokovic but this is about Nadal' - Henman

Thiem was scheduled to play wild card Tomas Martin Etcheverry or qualifier Nicolas Jarry in the second round. He will be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

Thiem, who reached the final of the 2020 Australian Open and won his maiden major at the 2020 US Open, has slipped down to No 37 in the world.

It is not yet known when he will return to action. There are more clay events in Argentina, Brazil and Chile in February before hard-court ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Australian Open Australian Open 2022 - Who's playing, when's the draw, what's the schedule 10/01/2022 AT 14:15