Tennis

ATP Cup tennis 2021 – ‘I’m not playing!’ – Nick Kyrgios walks off after time violation

After missing most of 2020 due to the pandemic Nick Kyrgios has returned in style. For the second day in a row he had an argument with an umpire and this time it led to him refusing to play until the situation was resolved by the supervisor. Eventually Kyrgios would beat Harry Bourchier in straight sets 6-2, 7-6.

