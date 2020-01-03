Grigor Dimitrov inspired Bulgaria to the victory, winning his singles match against Dan Evans before teaming up with Alexandar Lazarov to win the doubles, which finished at 2:47am in Sydney.

Cameron Norrie had put GB 1-0 up when beating world number 423 Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2 3-6 6-2, but Dimitrov levelled when battling past Evans 6-2 4-6 6-1.

In the deciding doubles rubber, Dimitrov and Lazarov won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (2-7) 11-9 against Murray and Salisbury, who had two match points in the match tie-break.

GB will need to overcome Belgium on Sunday to give themselves a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

The six group winners, plus two best runners-up, make the last eight of the new 24-team tournament.