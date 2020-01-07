Eurosport
Britain boost ATP Cup hopes with win over Moldova
Great Britain gave themselves a chance to progress to the ATP Cup quarter-finals after beating Moldova in their last match in Group C.
With the prospect of being knocked out if they were to lose, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans beat Alexander Cozbinov and Radu Albot respectively. Evans saw off Albot 6-2 6-2, while Norrie took down Cozbinov by the same score.
Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury also beat Cozbinov and Albot in the doubles.
The win gives Britain a chance to progress, should Belgium beat Bulgaria 2-1. World number 11 David Goffin beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov earlier on Tuesday, leaving the score at 1-1 heading into the deciding doubles.
However, if Bulgaria beat Belgium, Britain could still progress as one of the two best runners-up - although that is dependent on results from other groups.
Whoever wins the group will play tournament hosts Australia in the quarter-finals on Wednesday at 23:00 GMT.