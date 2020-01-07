With the prospect of being knocked out if they were to lose, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans beat Alexander Cozbinov and Radu Albot respectively. Evans saw off Albot 6-2 6-2, while Norrie took down Cozbinov by the same score.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury also beat Cozbinov and Albot in the doubles.

The win gives Britain a chance to progress, should Belgium beat Bulgaria 2-1. World number 11 David Goffin beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov earlier on Tuesday, leaving the score at 1-1 heading into the deciding doubles.

However, if Bulgaria beat Belgium, Britain could still progress as one of the two best runners-up - although that is dependent on results from other groups.

Whoever wins the group will play tournament hosts Australia in the quarter-finals on Wednesday at 23:00 GMT.