Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets on Sunday before prevailing in the doubles as Serbia overcame Spain 2-1 to win the inaugural ATP Cup.

Spain’s final defeat in the new 24-team tournament in Australia came just seven weeks after they won the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid.

And world number one Nadal, who won all eight of his rubbers at the Davis Cup, said having two team tournaments so close to one another is confusing for spectators.

"I think it's a great competition," Nadal told reporters, "but I can't change my mind that two world cups (within two months) is not real.

" We need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to make a big deal with ITF and ATP to create a big world team cup competition, not two world cups. "

"I think that's a confusion for the spectators, and we need to be clear in our sport."

Novak DjokovicGetty Images

Straight after winning the ATP Cup, Djokovic gave a candid response when asked if the two events should be combined.

“Yes,” he said. "Because I think it’s difficult for both events that have a very similar, if not the same format to coexist only six weeks apart.

“So I think that is an inevitable future that we are going to have one super cup.”

Djokovic now enters the Australian Open as favourite, having beaten Nadal in their last nine hardcourt meetings.

"It is the perfect preparation," said Djokovic, who is targetting an eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne.

"I didn't know what to expect from the event.

"Obviously I didn't know how deep we would go and I was hoping we would pass the group stages and see how it goes.

"But these kind of team competitions are really truly special and I'm personally over the cloud with my emotions, and hopefully I can take that positive energy and use it for Australian Open."