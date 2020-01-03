Kyrgios had been the first Australian player to announce his intentions to donate money for each ace he hit over the coming months - and was quickly joined by compatriots Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Samantha Stosur and Ellen Perez.

"I don't really care about the praise too much - I just think we've got the ability and the platform to do something," said a visibly emotional Kyrgios. "My home town is Canberra, we've got the most toxic air in the world at the moment, so it's pretty sad. It's tough."

Kyrgios began his match in Brisbane with an ace, and hit 19 more over the course of the two sets, winning 6-4, 7-6(4) - meaning he will give $4,000 Australian dollars to the cause (just over £2,000).

"It's a real thing and it's bigger than tennis," he concluded in his post-match interview.