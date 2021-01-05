Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are the headline names who will be representing their nations at the ATP Cup in Melbourne next month.

Serbia defeated Spain in last year's final and the two could well face off again as the field is reduced to 12 countries from 24 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The draw is on January 20 with the tournament taking place from February 1-5.

Great Britain have not qualified for the 2021 event as it is based on the ATP ranking of each country's top-ranked singles player with Dan Evans the highest-ranked at number 30.

Hosts Australia have been handed a wildcard.

THE 12 TEAMS

SERBIA: Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic

SPAIN: Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, Pablo Carreno Busta

AUSTRIA: Dominic Thiem, Dennis Novak, Philipp Oswald, Tristan-Samuel Weissborn

RUSSIA: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Evgeny Dosnkoy

GREECE: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Michail Pervolarakis, Markos Kalovelonis, Petros Tsitsipas

GERMANY: Alexander Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Kevin Krawietz, Andreas Mies

ARGENTINA: Diego Schwartzmann, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez

ITALY: Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolleli, Andrea Vavassori

JAPAN: Kei Nishikori, Yoshihito Nishioka, Ben McLachlan, Toshihide Matsui

FRANCE: Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Nicolas Mahut, Edouard Roger-Vasselin

CANADA: Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, Peter Polansky, Steven Dieg

AUSTRALIA: Alex de Minaur, John Millman, John Peers, Luke Saville

